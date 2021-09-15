Knoxville Cycleboats launches on the Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new way to cruise the Tennesee River, Knoxville Cycleboats launched Wednesday. The idea is an offshoot of the parent company Chicago Electric Boat Company, founded by Chicago entrepreneur Ron Silvia in 2012.

After a recent visit to Knoxville, Silvia set his sights on the scenic Tennessee River for the newest location of the business. Operations Manager, Doug Jachimiec, said Knoxville was the perfect spot. “We fell in love with the city it has great roots and we love the history behind it.”

The 20-passenger vessel is equipped with individual pedal stations and a motor assist for smooth sailing, providing a fun and unique outdoor setting for group outings and celebrations on the water. Cruises are captained by a licensed professional and include a deckhand on board for assistance along with U.S. Coast Guard-required safety gear. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy while cruising the river to a soundtrack of their choice.

They are also offering a unique game day experience with extended 120-minute cruises and adjusted hours before, during and after Tennessee Volunteers football game festivities. The Cycleboat will also include a custom onboard TV display so guests can watch the team while enjoying the energy of cruising on the water right outside the stadium.

“You just cycle nice and easily and if you do get tired we have a motor to assist,” said Jachimiec.

Right now, you can only book the entire boat for a private cruise. Soon, they hope to offer public trips where you can purchase one or more seats.

You can book a trip here.

