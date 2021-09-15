Knoxville Flea Market returns this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Flea Market will return to the Knoxville Expo Center from Sept. 17-19.

The Knoxville Flea Market has been a staple in Knoxville for over 20 years. Attendees can shop at over 250 vendors for antiques & collectibles, jewelry, crafts, overstock & grocery items and more.

The market is free admission. Show hours are Friday 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.