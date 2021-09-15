Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A video shared to WVLT News, showed a Maryville home engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

Edna Bryant shared the video with WVLT on our WVLT Weather Vol Facebook page.

“Prayers going up right now for the sweet family, house fire in Maryville Tennessee corner of Morganton Rd. & Morganton Boulevard,” the post stated.

The home is seen with flames coming out of the roof, along with people seen holding a hose trying to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is an ongoing situation.

