Over 400 Afghan refugees coming to Tennessee

President Joe Biden’s administration let governors know how many Afghan refugees will be resettled in all 50 states.
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 415 Afghan refugees will be resettled in Tennessee, according to data obtained by the Associated Press.

The Biden administration on Wednesday began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

California is projected to take more arrivals than any other state, more than 5,200 people, according to State Department data for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program obtained by The Associated Press.

WVLT News has contacted Bridge Refugee Services to find out how many of the 415 are coming to East Tennessee but have not yet heard back.

Bridge confirmed late last month that on August 12th, two Afghans were relocated to East Tennessee and are training volunteers.

“Bridge Refugee Services expressed the willingness to participate in Afghan evacuees support program and we are waiting on the confirmation of the numbers that will be sent in East Tennessee,” said Drocella Mugorewera, executive director of Bridge Refugee Services.

People who want to volunteer with Bridge Refugee Services can email vista@bridgerefugees.org. They are planning to train volunteers soon so they can be ready before refugees arrive.

