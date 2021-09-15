Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer’s COVID vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the information should be in no later than the first week of October.

After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine for that age group.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is already fully approved for people 16 years old and over, and for emergency use in kids 12 to 15.

There is currently no vaccine available for anyone under 12.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as 6 months old and hopes to submit that in the future as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson dies, according to UT officials
Cocke County man fatally shot
Man in custody following Cocke County shooting
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

Latest News

Scattered storms at times today
Spotty to scattered storms today
The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the 3rd-degree murder conviction of an ex-Minneapolis cop...
Minn. Supreme Court reverses 3rd-degree murder conviction of ex-cop who killed Australian woman
A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for rushing into a burning home to save...
Police officer’s bodycam captures his rescue of man from burning home
Find Your Fun: Events for you and your family this weekend
Finding Your Fun for the weekend of September 18
Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort