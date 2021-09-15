Advertisement

Sevier County Fire Department responds to vehicle fire

Crews managed to put out the fire, which had completely engulfed a truck and entered a bedroom of a nearby home.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Sevier County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread onto a house Wednesday. The fire engulfed an entire truck and spread to a bedroom on a nearby house, according to an announcement from the department.

Officials with the department noticed smoke rising from the fire’s location while en route. An acting official decided to call in assistance from two mutual aid departments since the fire was so large, the announcement said.

Crews managed to put out the fire, which had totally engulfed a truck and entered a bedroom of a nearby home.

