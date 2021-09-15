Spotty to scattered storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are developing and moving through at times today, as a weak cold front drops through our area. We’ll have increased rain chances at times to end the week and this weekend, as tropical rain spins up from the south occasionally reaching our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain. We’re starting the day around 66 degrees.

Rain and storms are spotty to scattered today. We’re peaking at a 40% coverage this afternoon to evening. This allows for some extra heating in the Valley to Northeast Tennessee, to around 84 degrees. But, temperatures are closer to 80 in the Southern Valley and upper 70s on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible for the counties along the Tennessee, Kentucky line as well. This is where some some gustier winds and hail are possible today.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with some isolated fog development. Spotty showers are possible as well, with a low around 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see some cloud breaks Thursday, with spotty rain and storms lifting up into our area. Isolated storms are more likely to develop in the Smokies in the early afternoon and can move northwest across our area. We’ll stick with a 20% coverage, and a high of 84 degrees.

Tropical rains reach us at times (WVLT)

Nicholas’s remnants spin up bands of rain from the Gulf of Mexico to end the week and into the weekend. The latest timing is looking better, though. As of now, it’s still scattered rain and storms Friday afternoon to evening and early overnight. Then Saturday looks to start off with spotty rain, and scattered rain is possible in the afternoon to evening.

Sunday into next week is now looking drier and warmer! Isolated rain is possible for several days, with a few more storms mid-week. As of now, the next front won’t move in until later next week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

