Advertisement

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in Surfside, Florida, have rejected a proposal to trade public land to the eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site.

A $120 million offer for the Champlain Towers property is on the table.

A judge said a property sale with a land swap would enable victims to be compensated while also allowing for a memorial at the site honoring the 98 victims.

But after an emotional meeting before an overflow crowd Tuesday night, Surfside commissioners rejected the idea.

Mayor Charles Burkett was the swap’s lone supporter. He said he hopes the victims’ families won’t give up hope.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson dies, according to UT officials
Cocke County man fatally shot
Man in custody following Cocke County shooting
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

Latest News

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
East Tennessee hospital leaders to host virtual COVID-19 update
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
Driver license stations across Mississippi are open again but with a new but temporary...
Mississippi nixes road test for new driver’s licenses
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up