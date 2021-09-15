A taste of Broadway comes to Maryville in honor of Knoxville Boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For one night only, Broadway stars were singing in a special at the Capitol Theater in Maryville to help honor 13-year-old Campbell Baker from Knoxville.

Kelly Baker Henderson said her son died in a tragic ATV accident while vacationing with family in Florida for Thanksgiving last year. She said seeing so many come out and raise money in honor of her son has touched her heart.

“Out of that unexpected tragedy came unexpected love, and this family showed up for us,” shared Henderson.

Kendrick Shope and her daughter Halianna put the event together with Broadway Cares.

13-year-old Halianna had a difficult time with the grieving the loss of Campbell.

Money raised from the Broadway Cares show will go towards providing people with healthy meals, medication, and helping to provide homecare for those struggling in their fight with aids.

Some of the of the stars featured in the special include performers from Hamilton, The Little Mermaid, School of Rock and more.

“In our home, we turn to music when we are flat on our face so, my husband and I decided we wanted to Halianna fall in love with life again by doing something grand. So I reached out to Broadway Cares and said I want to do a Broadway show virtually,” said Shope.

Shope has the goal of raising $100,000 with all proceeds going to Broadway Cares, To donate click here.

