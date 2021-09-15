Teen missing out of Lafollette
Detectives with the Lafollette Police Department are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be a runaway.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Lafollette.
Aidan Sharp was last seen on Sept. 14, wearing faded blue jeans and a black hoodie with a peace sign on the back, according to officials with the Lafollette Police Department.
Sharp is believed to be a runaway, according to officials.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Detective Gilbert at 423-562-8331.
