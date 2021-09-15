Advertisement

Teen missing out of Lafollette

Detectives with the Lafollette Police Department are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be a runaway.
15-year-old Aiden Sharp
15-year-old Aiden Sharp
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Lafollette.

Aidan Sharp was last seen on Sept. 14, wearing faded blue jeans and a black hoodie with a peace sign on the back, according to officials with the Lafollette Police Department.

Sharp is believed to be a runaway, according to officials.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Detective Gilbert at 423-562-8331.

