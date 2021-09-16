Are you a match? | Knoxville woman, thousands of others need bone marrow transplant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dani Larson, of Knoxville, is on a mission to get as many people registered to give bone marrow or blood cell transplant through the group Be The Match.

“I remember not being able to walk to the mailbox,” Larson said.

Larson has already gotten 500 people to sign up, but she’s still in dire need of a transplant herself. She was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2017.

Click here to see if you are a match for her or another patient in her shoes.

