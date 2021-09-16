Belair returns home to headline WWE event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How about knoxville native and WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair!! The Austin-East High School product headlining Friday night’s televised prefessional wrestling evenat at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Belair, who had a chance to speak with Vince Ferrara of our media partner 99.1, the Sports Animal, says she’s is happy to be back home.

Also in town Friday night will be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Again the show is Friday night at 8pm inside TBA. Tickets start at $20. Check out more of Vince Ferrara’s interview with Bianca Thursday on 99.1, the Sports Animal.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.