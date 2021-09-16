Advertisement

Belair returns home to headline WWE event

Knoxville native set to perform inside Thompson-Boling Arena
WWE Champion
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How about knoxville native and WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair!! The Austin-East High School product headlining Friday night’s televised prefessional wrestling evenat at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Belair, who had a chance to speak with Vince Ferrara of our media partner 99.1, the Sports Animal, says she’s is happy to be back home.

Also in town Friday night will be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Again the show is Friday night at 8pm inside TBA. Tickets start at $20. Check out more of Vince Ferrara’s interview with Bianca Thursday on 99.1, the Sports Animal.

