City adds signage following near fatal flash flooding

‘Road May Flood’ signs along with reflectors hope to keep drivers safe.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days after a woman nearly died following flash flooding along Papermill Drive in Knoxville, the city has added signage to the road to alert drivers of possible danger.

Lining the eastbound lane of Papermill Drive in front of McKay’s, the city installed reflectors along with a depth gauge, working to alert drivers to the possibility of high water when flash flooding occurs.

In both directions ‘Road May Flood’ signage was added to poles also.

