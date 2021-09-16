Deputies asking for help locating missing Knox County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Knox County man.

Investigators say that 71-year-old James “Jim” Edward Johnson was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 leaving his home on Smallwood Drive in South Knox County.

Deputies say that Mr. Johnson may be in need of medication. If you have seen Mr. Johnson, or know of his whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243.

