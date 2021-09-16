Electric busses come to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials gathered Thursday to introduce the first fully electric busses to join the Knoxville Area Transit bus fleet. The new busses are part of an initiative by the city to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

Five electric busses joined the fleet Thursday, and seven more are scheduled to arrive in Knoxville by the end of 2021, city officials said. Next year, the city plans to add six more of the all-electric busses, bringing the total to 18.

Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon spoke on the new busses, saying she is optimistic for Knoxville’s future.

“Today marks a dramatic milestone for Knoxville – this is a major step on our path toward a more clean and resilient future for our children and grandchildren,” Mayor Kincannon said. “These high-efficiency electric buses are an investment in clean air, in healthy neighborhoods, and mobility for our residents.”

The Knoxville Utility Board helped with the program by ensuring KAT has enough power to charge up to 25 busses, officials said. The charging stations for the first 12 are being installed currently.

“This is an exciting day for Knoxville, and KUB is proud to be part of it,” said KUB President and CEO Gabriel Bolas. “KUB supports electric vehicles in our community, and we’re proud to be a partner with the City of Knoxville in building a more sustainable future.”

The city expects to put the busses on routes 17 and 31, which cover Sutherland and Magnolia Avenue.

