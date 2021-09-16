Advertisement

Fatal accident at Anderson County TVA plant kills one

The TVA and GUBMK will be conducting an investigation into the incident in cooperation with OSHA, officials said.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One is dead following a fatal accident at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Bull Run fossil plant located in Anderson County, officials with the TVA told WVLT News. The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to TVA officials, a partner employee with GUBMK Contractors apparently made contact with a live electrical circuit. Onsite and offsite medical staff responded, but they were not able to revive the employee.

The TVA and GUBMK will be conducting an investigation into the incident in cooperation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocke County man fatally shot
Two children, baby in car during fatal shooting
COVID death rate more than doubles at UT Medical Center, officials report
KCS Board of Education votes on COVID protocols
Knox County Schools releases school-by-school breakdown of COVID cases
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home. (Credit: Edna Bryant)
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

Latest News

More than 400 Afghan refugees coming to Tennessee
More than 400 Afghan refugees coming to Tennessee
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing...
Missing Knox County man subject of Silver Alert
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee: State drops below 100K cases
Catalytic converter theft suspect
Knoxville police looking for catalytic converter theft suspect
Knoxville welcomes new electric busses
Electric busses come to Knoxville