Food Truck Court hoping to bring rotating food options to Karns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Along Ball Camp Pike in Karns a new Food Truck Court is bringing different food options to the Knox County Community.

Holding its grand opening Labor Day weekend, the plot of land hopes to give people options that change often.

The spot will serve lunch options from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

