Fulton takes on Gibbs on Rivalry Thursday

When Fulton travels to Gibbs for a Rivalry Thursday matchup, it will have a playoff feel to it.
By WVLT Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Fulton travels to Gibbs for a Rivalry Thursday matchup, it will have a playoff feel to it. With new classifications this year, both Fulton and Gibbs moved down from 5A to 4A. The Region 2-4A matchup will pair two teams that are both (2-2) on the season, but more importantly (0-1) in region play.

“It has an early-season playoff game for us,” Fulton head coach Rob Black said. “It’s awfully early to say that, but already having 1 loss puts us in a must-win situation early.” Gibbs head coach Bad Turner echoed Black’s opinion. “To start 0-2 in region play with the likes of Anderson County, South-Doyle and Carter all at 1-0 in region play could be catastrophic,” Turner said.

Emotions will also be running high with the recent death of Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss in a suicide attack in Afghanistan. Knauss was a former Gibbs football player. All of the Gibbs players will be wearing a sticker on their helmets tonight and for the rest of the season honoring Knauss. The game will air live at 7 p.m. on MyVLT.

