Heupel not ready to annouce quarterback

Coach makes comments at weekly Vol network Vol calls program
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee football Vols welcome in Tennessee tech on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. The question going in, who’ll be the starting quarterback?

Joe Milton was knocked out of the game last week. Fellow transfer Hendon Hooker went the rest of the way. At Vol Calls Wednesday night the head coach didn’t have a definitive answer on who’ll take the field first, but did say, whoever’s in there, needs to take care of the ball.

So no real update on the QB’s and much the same on the running backs with coach saying Wednesday night hat both Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small are not yet cleared yet for Saturday’s showdown against a team playing to win says TTU head coach DDwayne Alexander, “These games are always exciting for them to play we are approaching it as we would any game you know we game plan for it, we’re gonna go in there and we practice here every week to win the game.”

This is the 7th meeting all time between the two schools. The Vols have won the previous six including 55-0 in 2016.

