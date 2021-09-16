Advertisement

Knoxville boy competes for mullet championship

By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off of one East Tennessean taking the best Mullet crown, another is jumping into the mix.

Denver Jobe is a ten-year-old who lives in Karns and is competing in the kids USA mullet championship.

Jobe is among more than 500 other kids and is hoping to be one of 35 to move on to the next round.

Denver plays quarterback for Karns pop-warner team and his coaches think his hair is something else.

”They’re like sometimes when I’m sweaty it drips all over me they touch my hair and they’re like that’s wet and then they start laughing,” said Jobe with a smile.

Voting is open to get Denver to the semi-finals.

To record a vote all that has to be done is “like” the Facebook post.

