Knoxville police looking for catalytic converter theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect they said was involved with a catalytic converter theft on Chapman Highway.

According to officials, the theft happened Wednesday on the 6000 block of the highway.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials recently conducted a bust of a criminal organization they said has been responsible for many catalytic converter thefts in the Knox County area. The bust came after a 10-month-long investigation.

Those with any information about the suspect are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at their website.

