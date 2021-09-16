Advertisement

Knoxville police looking for catalytic converter theft suspect

According to officials, the theft happened Wednesday on the 6000 block of the highway.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect they said was involved with a catalytic converter theft on Chapman Highway.

According to officials, the theft happened Wednesday on the 6000 block of the highway.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials recently conducted a bust of a criminal organization they said has been responsible for many catalytic converter thefts in the Knox County area. The bust came after a 10-month-long investigation.

Those with any information about the suspect are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at their website.

