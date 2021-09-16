Advertisement

Kroger recalls bagged kale due to possible contamination

Those who have purchased an affected product can get refunds at their local store.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger issued a voluntary recall Thursday for bagged kale produced by Baker Farms because the product may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause symptoms like fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy adults, a release said. The organism can be fatal in young children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems, however.

The recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded kale with a best by date of Sept. 18, 2021. Affected products were pulled from stores on Sept. 16.

Those who have purchased an affected product can get refunds at their local store.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Raspberry
Two children, baby in car during fatal shooting
COVID death rate more than doubles at UT Medical Center, officials report
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home. (Credit: Edna Bryant)
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home
KCS Board of Education votes on COVID protocols
Knox County Schools releases school-by-school breakdown of COVID cases
Family offers encouraging message after Knoxville father died from COVID
“We have to be smart ” | Family offers message after Knoxville dad died from COVID

Latest News

Denver Jobe is competing in the USA Mullet Championships
Knoxville boy competes for mullet championship
A nurse practitioner, on the frontline of East Tennessee’s fight against COVID-19, takes us...
Diaries from the frontline: Fighting COVID-19 in East Tennessee
BE THE MATCH
Are you a match? | Knoxville woman, thousands of others need bone marrow transplant
A nurse practitioner, on the frontline of East Tennessee’s fight against COVID-19, takes us...
Diaries from the frontline: Fighting COVID-19 in East Tennessee
A nurse practitioner, on the frontline of East Tennessee’s fight against COVID-19, takes us...
Diaries from the frontline: Fighting COVID-19 in East Tennessee