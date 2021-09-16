Advertisement

Lenoir City woman facing charges in fatal motorcycle crash to plead not guilty

A Lenoir City woman will plead not guilty after being charged in an early morning wreck on I-40 that left a motorcyclist dead.
Jessie Hodge in court(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jessie Hodge faced a judge on Thursday morning for the first time at her arraignment.

She’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash knowing someone died and following too closely.

According to court documents, Hodge hit the back of a motorcycle driven by Dwight Woods. Investigators say she drove for about 300 yards with the motorcycle lodged in the front of her vehicle.

Investigators said Hodge did not contact 911 and left the scene. She was later found by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and returned to the scene.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the deceased’s family. But it is our position that it was not a crime. It is an unfortunate event of circumstances,” said T Scott Jones, Hodge’s attorney.

“We’ve got all the confidence in the world that the district attorneys office here in Knox County will make the right decisions and deal with their own investigation,” said Marcos Garza, the attorney for the estate and family of Dwight Woods.

Jones said in court there’s no indication of alcohol. Hodge’s next court date is November 5 at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

