Lindy’s picks Lady Vols At No. 19 In Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first sports magazine and internet preseason polls of the 2021-22 basketball season are being released, and Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked at No. 19 in the Lindy’s Sports Preseason Top 25.

UT, which closed the 2020-21 campaign at No. 13 in the AP Poll and No. 16 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after a third-place SEC finish and advancement to the NCAA Second Round, was not included in Lindy’s preseason poll the past two years. The projection by Lindy’s in 2021 follows a national consensus that Tennessee is again a program on the rise.

The Lady Vols’ respect ahead of the upcoming season comes even though the team lost its top scorer and rebounder from a year ago in Rennia Davis, who was taken with the No. 9 pick in the WNBA Draft. Despite the graduation of Davis and another starter in 6-foot-4 inside presence Kasiyahna Kushkituah, UT returns six talented players with experience in the starting lineup as well as a graduate transfer who was conference player of the year at her previous school and who averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds in two games vs. SEC teams last season.

Harper also welcomes a consensus top-15 freshman class. Tennessee’s schedule, which begins with an exhibition game on Nov. 3 vs. Georgia College and a home-opener on Nov. 10 vs. Southern Illinois, features seven teams included in the Lindy’s poll.

