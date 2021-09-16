NCAA proposal will allow programs to replace up to seven transfers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A temporary waiver allowing college football programs to sign more than 25 players in a recruiting class as a means of replacing outgoing transfers could be passed next month.

The proposal, which allows programs to sign up to seven additional players in a class to replace up to seven transfers, sets the stage for a permanent rule change that would make life easier for coaches. Austin Price of Volquest.com says it would be big for any program experience turnover in a season.

The measure won’t come up for discussion until the Oct 5-6 meeting of the NCAA Council. This past spring, the NCAA gave Division I athletes in sports such as football and basketball to transfer once without sitting out a season.

