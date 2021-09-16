Advertisement

NCAA proposal will allow programs to replace up to seven transfers

The waiver would allow programs dealing with mass transfers to sign up to 32 players in a class
(WDTV)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A temporary waiver allowing college football programs to sign more than 25 players in a recruiting class as a means of replacing outgoing transfers could be passed next month.

The proposal, which allows programs to sign up to seven additional players in a class to replace up to seven transfers, sets the stage for a permanent rule change that would make life easier for coaches. Austin Price of Volquest.com says it would be big for any program experience turnover in a season.

The measure won’t come up for discussion until the Oct 5-6 meeting of the NCAA Council. This past spring, the NCAA gave Division I athletes in sports such as football and basketball to transfer once without sitting out a season.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocke County man fatally shot
Baby in car during fatal shooting
KCS Board of Education votes on COVID protocols
Knox County Schools releases school-by-school breakdown of COVID cases
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home. (Credit: Edna Bryant)
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home
COVID death rate more than doubles at UT Medical Center, officials report
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

Latest News

WWE Champion
Belair returns home to headline WWE event
The City of Knoxville added signage along Papermill Drive following near fatal flash flooding.
City adds signage following near fatal flash flooding
UT donates leftover game day food to KARM.
Leftovers from UT games make way to stomachs of Knoxville homeless
Lady Vol basketball
Lindy’s picks Lady Vols At No. 19 In Preseason Poll