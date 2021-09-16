Notable Varsity All Access matchups for week five

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week five of the high school football season has arrived and it’s full of great matchups involving East Tennessee teams. Here are a few we’re keeping our eye on.

McCallie (3-0) vs. Catholic (3-0)

How does Catholic respond to having a week off early in the season? The Irish will have to contain McCallie’s efficient quarterback William Riddle to come away with a win. The 6′2″ signal caller has thrown for more than 700 yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season.

South-Doyle (4-0) vs. Anderson County (1-3)

Anderson County is much better than its 1-3 record. The Mavs can score at a blistering rate, but have to clean up the mistakes on defense moving forward. Anderson County is giving up more than 37 points per game this season. South-Doyle’s offense is paced by running back Shawn Gary. The senior has rushed for more than 750 yards and eight touchdowns in the Cherokees’ four wins.

Campbell County (4-0) vs. Karns (2-2)

All eyes better be on each team’s backfield in this game. Running backs Desean Bishop and C.J. Allen have been stellar for their respective teams so far this year. Bishop has bruised his way to more than 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns.

CAK (2-1) vs. Webb (2-1)

CAK and Webb both started their region schedule on the right footing with wins over Notre Dame and Boyd Buchanan respectively. Webb quarterback Charlie Robinson tossed four touchdowns and added another on the ground in the Spartans’ shutout of Notre Dame two weeks ago.

