Pastor arrested for not registering himself as a sex offender

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pastor from Kentucky was arrested in Sweetwater, TN for being an unregistered sex offender from another state, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

46-year-old Jerry Lee Anderson was required to register as a sex offender due to an Arkansas conviction for sexual assault in the second degree, according to the Kentucky State Sex Offender Registry.

An investigation uncovered that Anderson had been the headline minister at “The Prophetic Crusade” Christian revival held at the Eagles Rest Church in Sweetwater from Sept. 1 to Sept. 13.

Anderson was sleeping inside Eagles Rest Church when Monroe Co. deputies arrested him without incident, according to officials.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation for the assistance and hard work by the U.S. Marshals Service in helping us keep Monroe County and its citizens safe from out of state sex offenders coming in and endangering the public,” said Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

