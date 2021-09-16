Advertisement

Sevierville man arrested for indecent exposure near pediatric clinic

Police also found evidence of narcotics use.
Derek Kowarko
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville man was taken into custody Wednesday after being found near a pediatric clinic wearing only a red tank top, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers found Derek Kowarko, 31, at Pediatric Consultants, a clinic in North Knoxville. Employees at the clinic reported Kowarko after he was spotted stripping outside the clinic, the report said. Upon arrival, officers said he appeared to be under the influence with bloodshot eyes and small pupils. Kowarko was also unable to speak coherently, the report said.

Police also found someone who appeared to know Kowarko in a car nearby, which also had 13 used needles, meth pipes and suspected heroin in it.

Kowarko was charged with indecent exposure and taken into custody, the report said.

