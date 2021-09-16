Advertisement

Sevierville police respond to gas leak at high school

Officers with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a gas leak at Sevier County High School.
Sevier County High School / Source: (Sevier County Schools)
Sevier County High School / Source: (Sevier County Schools)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a gas leak at Sevier County High School Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

The gas leak was quickly fixed, according to an update from department officials.

