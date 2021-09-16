Sevierville police respond to gas leak at high school

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a gas leak at Sevier County High School Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

The gas leak was quickly fixed, according to an update from department officials.

Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at Sevier Co. High School. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) September 16, 2021

