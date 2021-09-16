Sevierville police respond to gas leak at high school
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a gas leak at Sevier County High School Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
The gas leak was quickly fixed, according to an update from department officials.
