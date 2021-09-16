Advertisement

Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A steel coil fell off a semitruck’s trailer, killing another driver on the road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX is reporting the semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was driving northbound carrying a load of steel coil that became unsecured.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane, hitting a Ford Edge.

The driver of the Ford Edge died at the scene.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Total Package Express Inc. provides interstate trucking services, according to its website.

The company has received a satisfactory rating, which is the highest from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports, Total Package Express Inc. company vehicles had been involved in 14 accidents, none of which were fatal.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Raspberry
Two children, baby in car during fatal shooting
COVID death rate more than doubles at UT Medical Center, officials report
KCS Board of Education votes on COVID protocols
Knox County Schools releases school-by-school breakdown of COVID cases
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home. (Credit: Edna Bryant)
Maryville home engulfed in flames, people seen hosing off home
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said

Latest News

North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Father, police ask for help in search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam footage released in Gabby Petito's missing persons case
COVID-19 vaccination rules are tightening as new cases rise.
COVID: Changing trends in cases, deaths
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be buried at Arlington Cemetery on Sept. 21
James Raspberry
Two children, baby in car during fatal shooting