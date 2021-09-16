Spotty storms for today, more rain at times ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are more isolated today, but that spikes up at times over the next several days. The key here is when bands of rain from Nicholas reach up to East Tennessee. It is not moving here, which makes it less organized on the when and where on rainfall at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The humidity is not budging, which is why we have warmer mornings, and then it can feel warmer at times during the day.

We have isolated rain and storms popping up on this humid day, with a mostly cloudy view. The high is around 84 degrees, but feels about 3 degrees warmer.

Tonight comes with some cloud breaks, so more fog can develop. The low will be around 64 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday gets back to mostly cloudy views, plus scattered rain and storms develop at times. As of now, this bands lifts up spotty rain in the morning and then more in the afternoon to evening hours, with a high around 81 degrees.

Nicholas is basically sitting still along the Gulf coast, and pulling bands of rain up at times.

Pack the poncho for the Vols game this weekend! As of now, it’s looking like showers for the morning, then scattered rain and storms at times through the afternoon hours.

Scattered rain and storms (WVLT)

Scattered rain and storms move in again later Sunday, and Monday afternoon. Monday night through Wednesday comes with on and off rain. This keeps highs in the low 80s, but the trend breaks when we transition from Nicholas’s outer bands to a front on Wednesday. This looks to cool us to the upper 70s by the end of next week!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

