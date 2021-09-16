St. Jude Walk/Run aims to end childhood cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are joining together virtually this year to help raise money to fight childhood cancer. The St. Jude Walk/Run is happening on September 25.

St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands of more children. Families never receive a bill from treatment at the hospital.

WVLT’s Casey Wheeless is emceeing the opening ceremonies for the virtual event. You can download the St. Jude Walk/Run app in the Apple app store and on Google Play to watch and track your progress.

To register visit stjude.org/walkrun. To join Casey Wheeless’s team visit this website .

