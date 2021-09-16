Advertisement

Tennessee puts $180M in public-private welfare pilot program

The funding comes through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
Tenn. state capitol
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say they are offering $180 million in grants through 2025 for public-private partnerships to develop welfare programs focused on helping low-income families become self-sufficient.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says nonprofits, local economic planning organizations, local government agencies, and certain human resources agencies will be eligible for $5 million in planning grants up to $500,000 each and $175 million in implementation grants up to $25 apiece.

The deadline for planning grant applications is Oct. 15. Next spring, a panel will pick six pilot program participants for the $25 million grants over three years.

