Tennessee puts $180M in public-private welfare pilot program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say they are offering $180 million in grants through 2025 for public-private partnerships to develop welfare programs focused on helping low-income families become self-sufficient.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says nonprofits, local economic planning organizations, local government agencies, and certain human resources agencies will be eligible for $5 million in planning grants up to $500,000 each and $175 million in implementation grants up to $25 apiece.

The deadline for planning grant applications is Oct. 15. Next spring, a panel will pick six pilot program participants for the $25 million grants over three years.

The funding comes through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)