Tigers at Zoo Knoxville to get COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials at Zoo Knoxville will give three Malayan tigers a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Sept. 17, according to a spokesperson for the zoo.

Officials said that the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine will assist with the vaccinations.

In October of 2020, three tigers from Zoo Knoxville tested positive for the virus and were quarantined. They reportedly made a full recovery.

There have been other accounts of gorillas and snow leopards from other zoos in the nation that have tested positive for COVID.

Other zoos have vaccinated tigers, ferrets and bears against the COVID-19 virus.

