Tractor-trailer crash closes I-75 in Campbell County

Crash closes I-75
Crash closes I-75(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning that a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Interstate 75 South in Campbell County.

The crash happened around mile marker 135, which is near Caryville.

Officials later provided an update, saying the left lane of I-75 South is open.

