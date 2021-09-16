Tractor-trailer crash closes I-75 in Campbell County
The crash happened around mile marker 135, which is near Caryville.
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning that a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Interstate 75 South in Campbell County.
The crash happened around mile marker 135, which is near Caryville.
Officials later provided an update, saying the left lane of I-75 South is open.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.