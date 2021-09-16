Advertisement

Vols’ Baseball Conference Schedule Announced

UT will face national champion Miss. State and national runner-up Vandy
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s conference opponents for the 2022 baseball season have been revealed, as the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedules for all 14 teams on Wednesday afternoon.

The defending SEC Eastern Division champion Volunteers will open their SEC slate at home against South Carolina on March 18. Other home series include matchups with Missouri, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Following their SEC opening series against the Gamecocks, the Vols will hit the road for consecutive road showdowns at Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Tennessee’s other three road series will feature trips to Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The trip to Starkville will mark UT’s first series there since 2017.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will once again be held in Hoover, Alabama at the Hoover Met Stadium from May 24-29. Tennessee made a run to the tournament title game last season, which was its first appearance in the SEC Championship game since 1995.

The Vols are coming off an historic season in 2021, culminated by the program’s fifth College World Series appearance and its first trip to Omaha since 2005. Season ticket information for the 2022 season will be available later this fall.

The Vols’ full 2022 SEC schedule can be seen below. Dates are subject to change for television scheduling.

Opponent              Date                    Location

South Carolina       March 18-20        Knoxville, Tenn.

Ole Miss                 March 25-27        Oxford, Miss.

Vanderbilt               April 1-3               Nashville, Tenn.

Missouri                 April 8-10             Knoxville, Tenn.

Alabama                April 15-17           Knoxville, Tenn.

Florida                   April 22-24           Gainesville, Fla.

Auburn                  April 29 - May 1    Knoxville, Tenn.

Kentucky               May 6-8                Lexington, Ky.

Georgia                 May 13-15            Knoxville, Tenn.

Mississippi State   May 19-21            Starkville, Miss.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson dies, according to UT officials
Cocke County man fatally shot
Man in custody following Cocke County shooting

Latest News

The City of Knoxville added signage along Papermill Drive following near fatal flash flooding.
City adds signage following near fatal flash flooding
UT donates leftover game day food to KARM.
Leftovers from UT games make way to stomachs of Knoxville homeless
Lady Vol basketball
Lindy’s picks Lady Vols At No. 19 In Preseason Poll
Red Cross looking for more donors
Red Cross looking for more donors
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs