Vols’ Baseball Conference Schedule Announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s conference opponents for the 2022 baseball season have been revealed, as the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedules for all 14 teams on Wednesday afternoon.

The defending SEC Eastern Division champion Volunteers will open their SEC slate at home against South Carolina on March 18. Other home series include matchups with Missouri, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Following their SEC opening series against the Gamecocks, the Vols will hit the road for consecutive road showdowns at Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Tennessee’s other three road series will feature trips to Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The trip to Starkville will mark UT’s first series there since 2017.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will once again be held in Hoover, Alabama at the Hoover Met Stadium from May 24-29. Tennessee made a run to the tournament title game last season, which was its first appearance in the SEC Championship game since 1995.

The Vols are coming off an historic season in 2021, culminated by the program’s fifth College World Series appearance and its first trip to Omaha since 2005. Season ticket information for the 2022 season will be available later this fall.

The Vols’ full 2022 SEC schedule can be seen below. Dates are subject to change for television scheduling.

Opponent Date Location

South Carolina March 18-20 Knoxville, Tenn.

Ole Miss March 25-27 Oxford, Miss.

Vanderbilt April 1-3 Nashville, Tenn.

Missouri April 8-10 Knoxville, Tenn.

Alabama April 15-17 Knoxville, Tenn.

Florida April 22-24 Gainesville, Fla.

Auburn April 29 - May 1 Knoxville, Tenn.

Kentucky May 6-8 Lexington, Ky.

Georgia May 13-15 Knoxville, Tenn.

Mississippi State May 19-21 Starkville, Miss.

