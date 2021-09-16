Advertisement

“We have to be smart ” | Family offers message after Knoxville dad died from COVID

The family also encouraged people to lean on their own faith to navigate through the pandemic.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime Knoxville resident, Lance Hutchison, died Sunday after battling COVID-19.

“We are 100 percent sure that dad is in heaven,” Shawn Hutchison, Lance’s son said. “That’s why we have peace.”

His family told WVLT News he and his wife, Sharon Hutchison were both sent to the hospital two weeks ago. Sharon eventually got better and was able to go home.

Lance’s family said he could fix just about anything. When someone needed help, they’d call the handyman. Memories of vacations and Hutchison fishing or working on his classic vehicles sit on his family’s mind.

“He’d drop exactly what he was doing and come and pick you up on side of the road or whatever it might be. He was there,” Wesley Hutchison, Lance’s son said. “He was somebody that I called on every single day.”

Another thought that came to the family’s mind was a message to the public.

“Put your trust and faith into God and let him guide your decisions, but doctors and nurses have a passion. Let them do their passion. They’ve studied hard for this and deserve a lot of credit,” Tori Latham, Lance’s granddaughter, said.

The family also encouraged people to lean on their own faith to navigate through the pandemic.

“It’s real, but we have to be smart about it and people are dying and a lot of people are surviving. It’s something we’re going to have to live with and we have to learn how to move on,” Shawn Hutchison said.

Hutchison will be laid to rest Thursday at Bells Campground Cemetery.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
No cost to the Knauss family, according to Army officials
A view of law enforcement agencies that came out to pray in the parking lot of LeConte Medical...
Law enforcement agencies gather to pray for Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant
Drive by shooting suspect at large
Woman shot at her own sister during drive-by shooting, eyewitnesses said
VFL Parys Haralson dies
VFL Parys Haralson dies, according to UT officials
Cocke County man fatally shot
Man in custody following Cocke County shooting

Latest News

The City of Knoxville added signage along Papermill Drive following near fatal flash flooding.
City adds signage following near fatal flash flooding
UT donates leftover game day food to KARM.
Leftovers from UT games make way to stomachs of Knoxville homeless
Lady Vol basketball
Lindy’s picks Lady Vols At No. 19 In Preseason Poll
Red Cross looking for more donors
Red Cross looking for more donors
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs