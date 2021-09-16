“We have to be smart ” | Family offers message after Knoxville dad died from COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime Knoxville resident, Lance Hutchison, died Sunday after battling COVID-19.

“We are 100 percent sure that dad is in heaven,” Shawn Hutchison, Lance’s son said. “That’s why we have peace.”

His family told WVLT News he and his wife, Sharon Hutchison were both sent to the hospital two weeks ago. Sharon eventually got better and was able to go home.

Lance’s family said he could fix just about anything. When someone needed help, they’d call the handyman. Memories of vacations and Hutchison fishing or working on his classic vehicles sit on his family’s mind.

“He’d drop exactly what he was doing and come and pick you up on side of the road or whatever it might be. He was there,” Wesley Hutchison, Lance’s son said. “He was somebody that I called on every single day.”

Another thought that came to the family’s mind was a message to the public.

“Put your trust and faith into God and let him guide your decisions, but doctors and nurses have a passion. Let them do their passion. They’ve studied hard for this and deserve a lot of credit,” Tori Latham, Lance’s granddaughter, said.

The family also encouraged people to lean on their own faith to navigate through the pandemic.

“It’s real, but we have to be smart about it and people are dying and a lot of people are surviving. It’s something we’re going to have to live with and we have to learn how to move on,” Shawn Hutchison said.

Hutchison will be laid to rest Thursday at Bells Campground Cemetery.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.