Cumberland Co. parent with weapon arrested after trespassing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cumberland Co. parent has been arrested for criminal trespassing at Glenn Martin Elementary School while carrying a weapon, according to a Crossville Police report.

Michael Dale, 30, came onto the school property just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday even though he had been banned from the property on Sept. 7.

Dale entered the front office with his phone up as if he was recording while he demanded that his kid be released, according to the report.

The secretary reportedly tried to explain school policies and he became, ‘very irate and aggressive towards her, the report said.

In the report, the SRO gave Dale an opportunity to leave without being arrested for trespassing. Dale then became argumentative and aggressive demanding his child be released. He then said he would call 9-1-1 and report his child as kidnapped, which he did shortly after.

According to the report, the SRO told Dale he was under arrest for criminal trespassing. Dale said he never received any notice banning him from school grounds but the SRO said he had informed Dale directly.

Dale became cooperative once city officials were on the scene to assist with his arrest.

During the arrest, officials found a metal baton on Dale’s right hip, the report said.

Dale was transported to the Cumberland County Justice Center where he was booked and charged with carrying a weapon on a school property and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.