Doctors seeing spike is pain visits when weather worsens

Dr. Vanterpool said researchers aren’t sure exactly what causes the increase in pain because the ‘mechanism’ isn’t fully understood. Still, when the pressure drops, she knows patients will call.
Photo Courtesy: Arthritis Foundation
Photo Courtesy: Arthritis Foundation
By Ben Cathey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2020, we had five named tropical systems that impacted our weather - inland - in East Tennessee. Nicholas is up next.

When Ida moved through, the pressure dropped to its lowest level in years…and you probably noticed. Several of you may have noticed an increase in arthritis pain from Ida. But is this more science or an old wives’ tale?

“We definitely do see our patients complaining about increased or intensifying plain whenever storms or weather changes are coming through Tennessee.” Dr. Stephanie Vanterpool told WVLT as Ida plowed through the Smokies.

Dr. Vanterpool says the pain sufferers coming to her clinic don’t need a fancy barometer. It’s like her patients have them built inside.

She told us the patients, “can tell us exactly when the storm front is coming in and how bad the rain is going to be because their joints hurt that much worse.”

Dr. Vanterpool specializes in targeting pain as an anesthesiologist at UTMC. She said researchers aren’t sure exactly what causes the increase in pain because the ‘mechanism’ isn’t fully understood.

“How much of the effect is actually there?” Dr. Vanterpool asked.

The doctor wanted to convey the message that movement, even when indoors, is vital when the pressure drops. She said even if you don’t feel like moving around, the warming of movement can really help with the pain.

