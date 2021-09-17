Dolly Parton named to TIME 100 most influential people list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton continues to add accolades to her name.

Time Magazine named Parton among the 100 most influential people of 2021 with an article written by Miley Cyrus.

The magazine publishes a top 100 list every year that features people that are named as Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators. Parton was named among the Icons, which includes people, such as, Prince Harry and Meghan, Naomi Osaka, and Britney Spears.

Dolly Parton has collaborated with Cyrus’s father and is also her godmother.

“Have you ever met anyone who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? I never have,” Cyrus wrote in the opening.

Parton has been busy the past couple of years and has made incredible strides.

Her very own “Christmas on the Square” film was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy just last week.

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund the Moderna vaccine.

Parton’s Imagination Library received the $150,000 David M. Rubenstein Prize from the Library of Congress Thursday, spokespersons with the organization announced. The literacy program, nicknamed “the little program that could,” has delivered more than 160 million books to children worldwide, the announcement said. The program now delivers 1.8 million books to children five years old and younger every month.

The East Tennessee native invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

Earlier this year, Parton launched her new perfume and co-authored a book with James Patterson.

“There’s a theory that you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but I wish everyone had the chance to meet Dolly Parton because she’s even better than your sparkliest dreams,” Cyrus concluded.

