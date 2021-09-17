EMS responder, deputy get medical treatment after making contact with fentanyl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County EMS responded to an overdose at a residence on Hartman Road Thursday.

Tommy Starnes, 26, was found at the residence on the floor, needing medical treatment. He was loaded in an ambulance while deputies spoke to Starnes’ girlfriend who said they were using heroin, according to a report.

The substance found in the house was suspected to be possibly laced with fentanyl, officials said.

While en route to the hospital, one of the EMS responders started experiencing overdose symptoms, the report said. The ambulance pulled over and started treating the responder as a patient.

One of the deputies got into the ambulance to drive to the hospital. Once the ambulance made it to the hospital, the deputy began having overdose symptoms, officials said. Both the EMS responder and the deputy received medical aid and were released from the hospital later that day.

Due to the dangerous nature of the substance, Sheriff Holt responded to the hospital geared up in a hazmat suit to retrieve the substance from the deputy’s patrol car to make sure it was sealed properly to transport to a TBI lab for proper identification.

The Sheriff’s Department and agents with the Third Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) responded to the residence. Officers and Agents were told by the occupants that there was a possibility that there could be fentanyl or heroin in the house, according to the police report.

Drug Task Force agents, Sheriff Holt, Chief Deputy Beverly, and Sheriff’s Dept. Detectives Humphreys and Livingston made entry into the house with hazmat suits and PPE equipment to collect the evidence from the home.

The TN Dangerous Drug Task Force put decontamination equipment on a THP helicopter and flew it to Greeneville from Nashville. Detective Sgt. Livingston then used the equipment to decontaminate the ambulance and the patrol car, officials said.

Tommy Starnes was charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of schedules I and IV and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

