The Gift to Grip | Maryville teens design 3D prosthetic arm for Knoxville girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jaden, Caroline and Hannah spent four weeks designing a 3D prosthetic arm fit especially for an 8-year-old girl from Knoxville. Changing lives in the classroom was an extra credit assignment the Clayton-Bradley Academy students took on themselves after an unexpected liking to their robotics class three years ago.

“It was all boys and we were thrown into the class. Even at the beginning, we were like, ‘we don’t want to be here,” Jaden Bogert, designer, said.

Though the girls create from scratch, they work along with a company called e-Nable and has started a school chapter.

The seniors designed three other prosthetic arms for kids across the country. Their first local recipient was Wednesday when they gifted the 8-year-old, Kayziun Davis, her own prosthetic arm.

“(It was) very emotional. Very emotional, because I can see her whole soul light up,” Sequoyah David’s Kayziun’s mother, said.

The students drafted a how-to guide they’re sending to schools across the state and possibly a university.

The goal is to gift any kid a 3D prosthetic arm.

