Married Morgan county couple recovering from opioid addiction together

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dustin and Lacey King of Wartburg, Tenn. say throughout their 14-year marriage, they have struggled with an addiction to opioids.

“We picked up a drug charge back in 2017, we’d been on probation since. On July 25 of last year, we were taken into jail for violation of probation,” shared Lacey.

The couple was served with an ultimatum at the Morgan County Court House: serve time or take part in recovery court. During all of this, the parents of two gave up their parental rights for their sons.

“We willingly gave custody to my mother. She just didn’t want anything to happen to them, like for them to be put into CPS or anything like that,” says Lacey.

General Sessions Judge Mike Davis has worked with Dustin and Lacey on their recovery journey. He says Recovery Court has helped others in Morgan County get their lives back on track.

“They maintain sobriety, get into full recovery and then they get jobs, they get custody of their children back, driver’s licenses back and they become productive citizens,” says Davis.

Dustin and Lacey say they have now been sober for 15 months, and have regained custody of their boys thanks to therapy sessions, group meetings and consistent check-ins with Recovery Court.

They are set to complete the five-phase program in November. They hope by sharing their story, others will take part in Recovery Court.

“Just because you’ve been down this road doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It doesn’t mean you can’t recover from it. I mean we’ve done some pretty terrible things, but we worked really hard to get back to where we are,” shared Lacey.

To find out about Recovery Court programs in Tennessee, click here.

