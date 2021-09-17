Midway Drive-In announces lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville and Knox County Public Library officials announced the lineup for the Midway at Chilhowee Park drive-in this fall. The movie selection was decided by public vote, and includes four films over four weekends in October.

The lineup will be as follows:

October 1 - “The Karate Kid” (PG, 2010)

October 8 - “Raya and the Last Dragon!” (PG, 2021)

October 15 - no movie, open weekend

October 22 - “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13, 2017)

October 29 - “Coco” (PG, 2017)

Those interested in seeing one of the movies will not need tickets or reservations, officials said. The grounds will open at 6 p.m. and movies will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants are allowed to bring in non-alcoholic food and beverages, but concessions will also be available.

The Friends of the Library will also distribute free bags of books while supplies last, the announcement said.

