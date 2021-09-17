Advertisement

Midway Drive-In announces lineup

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville and Knox County Public Library officials announced the lineup for the Midway at Chilhowee Park drive-in this fall. The movie selection was decided by public vote, and includes four films over four weekends in October.

The lineup will be as follows:

  • October 1 - “The Karate Kid” (PG, 2010)
  • October 8 - “Raya and the Last Dragon!” (PG, 2021)
  • October 15 - no movie, open weekend
  • October 22 - “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13, 2017)
  • October 29 - “Coco” (PG, 2017)

Those interested in seeing one of the movies will not need tickets or reservations, officials said. The grounds will open at 6 p.m. and movies will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants are allowed to bring in non-alcoholic food and beverages, but concessions will also be available.

The Friends of the Library will also distribute free bags of books while supplies last, the announcement said.

