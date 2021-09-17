Morristown Police searching for missing 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Daniel Thomas Fields.

His family said that Fields was last seen at his place of employment yesterday morning and left because he was not feeling well, according to a police report.

Fields owns a silver 2002 Nissan Xterra with Tennessee registration number 3H2-1R4.

He is a white male, approximately 6-foot-3, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the police anytime through the dispatch center at (423) 585-2701.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.