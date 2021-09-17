Most remain dry Friday but Nicholas is only starting locally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Off-and-on (but mostly light and brief) rain showers from Nicholas are lasting allllll the way through early next Tuesday. After that, a strong and slow-moving cold front brings us heavier rain and then dramatically cooler weather later next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are a few showers Thursday evening, but they’re primarily south of Interstate 40, as we’ve been predicting all week long. There’s widespread fog out on the rivers and areas that have recently picked up rain.

Friday’s a ‘carbon copy’ forecast to what most dealt with Thursday. That means rain to the south, temps around 83, and lots of clouds and humidity.

Don’t forget to pack the rain jacket instead of the umbrella if you’re heading to high school football Friday evening. The same applies Saturday in your ‘I’m All Vol’ forecast. There’s a solid chance that a small shower from post-tropical Nicholas rolls through the area, including during the game.

Temps will be in the low to middle 80s Saturday, though they’re slightly cooler after.

Scattered rain and storms (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers are inconvenient for outdoor plans but are not especially heavy and don’t look to be severe - at least locally. If you’re driving south to the beaches on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, rain is much more likely. The rain is here (at a 40 percent chance across the area) each of Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. This is still from Nicholas - the storm that will never leave!

A slow-moving cold front now looks more promising Wednesday afternoon. It ships out on Thursday, pre-dawn. That leaves us with a real taste of fall Thursday and Friday. Some could even have lows in the upper 40s!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.