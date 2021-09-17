Off-and-on showers through Tuesday, then it’s fall’s big front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Expect showers and storms from what’s left of the storm that was once called Nicholas. These persistent rain showers, lasting roughly a full WEEK, are not done yet. Humidity, clouds, and occasional wet weather will persist through mid-week. Then: a front swings through delivering significantly cooler, drier weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers are here and there, mostly south of 40, though there are some along the TN/VA/KY lines this evening. Thankfully the risk of lightning is relatively low. We’re in the middle-to-upper 60s Saturday morning for the tailgaters. In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, plan on the rain jacket. Showers will be hit and miss, but some could briefly be heavy. Still, I fully expect lengthy windows of sunshine to go along with a high of 85.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers and storms will keep you and any outdoor plans you may have company this weekend as bands of rain from Nicholas spin into the area from time to time. A total washout is not expected. With a 40% chance of rain Sunday, you may want to keep an umbrella handy.

As we move into next week, humidity, clouds and, yes, rain from Nicholas will linger for the first half of the week. Temperatures will hover in the low 80s during the day and mid 60s at night through Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, which coincidentally is also the first day of Fall, the season will deliver relief from summer’s heat in a big way. A strong cold front moves through. After more widespread rain ahead of the front, a refreshing air mass featuring cooler temperatures and drier air slides into our area. We’re forecasting sunny skies with highs in the 70s during the day, and clear skies with lows in the lower 50s at night.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.