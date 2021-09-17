On and off rain and storms continue this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are more isolated today, but that spikes up at times over the next several days. The key here is when bands of rain from Nicholas reach up to East Tennessee. It is not moving here, which makes it less organized on the when and where on rainfall at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with more clearing, so more fog is spreading out. Temperatures are also just a little cooler, with a low around 64 degrees.

We have bands of clouds lifting back up today, so we have partly cloudy views at times and mostly cloudy others. This helps to keep the rain and storms isolated at times, especially in the afternoon to evening. The high today is around 83 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel a few degrees.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. We’ll have spotty rain throughout the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Nicholas’s remnants continue to sit along the Gulf coast, and push up bands of rain at times.

Pack the poncho for the Vols game this weekend! As of now, it’s looking like showers for the morning, then scattered rain and storms at times through the afternoon hours. The high will be around 85 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms move in again later Sunday, with a high of 83 degrees.

The current pace puts showers in our area Monday morning and scattered rain and storms through the afternoon. Scattered rain and storms lift up Tuesday, but a front will then slide in from the Northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday. As of now, this makes it rainier for the morning to midday hours Wednesday.

Cooler, drier air will move in behind this front. In fact, we’re looking some fall temperatures just after the official start of the season.

