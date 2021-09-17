Advertisement

Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school

Brent and Monica Pelusio, parents of a child at Farragut High School, were arrested and charged for contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Sep. 17, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brent and Monica Pelusio, parents of a child at Farragut High School, were arrested and charged for contributing to the delinquency of a child.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. at the school.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the school security Officer Rogers, regarding the incident.

Upon arrival, the security officer told the responding officer that she was outside directing traffic when she heard and saw numerous juveniles and Monica Pelusio yelling and causing a disturbance in the parking lot, a police report said.

The security officer said she recognized that a fight was about to occur so she ordered them to stop numerous times but they refused, she said.

Brent Pelusio then entered the disturbance and was yelling for his son to fight another juvenile, officials said.

Officers Rogers ordered both parents to return to their vehicle three times but they refused, continued to escalate the situation, and encouraged their son to fight.

Both juveniles then engaged in a fight and refused numerous orders to stop. The Pelusio parents refused to stop their son from fighting, officials said.

Officer Rodgers used pepper spray on the juveniles to stop the fight.

All arrestees were transported to jail.

Officials said that the Department of Children’s Services will be contacted.

