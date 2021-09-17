Roane Officer involved in crash

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say that a Roane County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a crash Friday morning.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning that an officer was involved in the crash on Highway 70 near Pine Ridge Road in the Midtown area just west of Kingston.

Troopers with The Tennessee Highway Patrol have been called to the location to handle the investigation of the crash.

Officials could not provide information on injuries at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.