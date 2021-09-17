Advertisement

Roane Officer involved in crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has been called to the location to handle the investigation of the crash.
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say that a Roane County Sheriff’s Deputy has been involved in a crash Friday morning.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning that an officer was involved in the crash on Highway 70 near Pine Ridge Road in the Midtown area just west of Kingston.

Troopers with The Tennessee Highway Patrol have been called to the location to handle the investigation of the crash.

Officials could not provide information on injuries at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident at Anderson County TVA plant kills one
Family offers encouraging message after Knoxville father died from COVID
“We have to be smart ” | Family offers message after Knoxville dad died from COVID
UTPD Suspect
Man steals from elderly victim during Tennessee game, police say
Derek Kowarko
Sevierville man arrested for indecent exposure near pediatric clinic
Crash closes I-75
All lanes open after two crashes close I-75 in Campbell County

Latest News

Sun, clouds and spotty storms
On and off rain and storms continue this weekend
Spotty to scattered rain and storms Saturday
On and off rain and storms continue this weekend
Police lights.
Suspect in carjacking involved in fatal crash
More adult children are moving back in with their parents
Younger adults moving back in with their parents